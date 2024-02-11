Sunday temperatures drop closer to seasonable; snow possible Monday night

PITTSBURGH — It’s much cooler this morning, with temperatures in the 30s. Despite the colder start, Sunday will still be a decent day with plentiful sunshine for Pittsburgh points north and highs in the upper 40s. Tonight will be chilly, with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday will be dry during the daylight hours, but rain will move in at night. For areas north of Pittsburgh, closer to I-80 and in the mountains, it could be just cold enough for rain to switch over to heavy, wet snow. Several inches are possible in these areas. Most of us will switch to snow by early Tuesday morning, but impactful snow amounts will stay across the northern tier of the area with lesser impacts the further south you go.

We’ll dry out Tuesday afternoon, with a dry and seasonably cold Valentine’s Day. A fast-moving front could bring us light showers Thursday followed by another round of chill next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group