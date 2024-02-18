Sunday wind chill starts in single-digits, will get to mid-20s

PITTSBURGH — Sunday starts cold, with temperatures in the upper teens. Winds will stay elevated today, with gusts as high as 35 mph in the afternoon. Despite a slightly warmer finish, wind chills much of the day will be in the low to mid-20s. Bundle up!

Another warm-up is coming this week, although nights will stay chilly for the first few days. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the 50s, with high pressure keeping us dry through at least mid-week.

The next shot of cold air doesn’t arrive until next weekend, along with the chance for light rain or snow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group