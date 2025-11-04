Sunny conditions again Tuesday; rain possible Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Expect mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday with highs near average in the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer air is expected on Wednesday with highs rising to the mid-60s, along with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. An isolated severe gusty thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for areas north and east of I-80.

Cooler air and dry conditions will follow this system, bringing temperatures back to the mid-50s on Thursday.

The break between systems won’t last long. The next system will bring rain to the area by Friday afternoon, and it will stick around through the night.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning, but Saturday looks to be the drier day of the weekend. Sunday will feature chilly rain showers with breezy conditions, with colder air wrapping in from the northwest by Sunday night and into Monday. Rain showers could mix with snow showers in spots through the day on Monday, with highs expected to be holding in the upper 30s.

