Sunny, mild Saturday; rain falls overnight

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need a light jacket early on Saturday morning as temperatures are in the 40s for some of us. The afternoon will be fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and a light westerly breeze. Temperatures will be right on par with average for this time of year.

An approaching cold front will keep us milder tonight, with showers moving in late. For most of us, rain won’t push in until closer to sunrise Sunday morning before pushing south of I-70 by mid-morning. Rainfall amounts will stay light, with a mainly dry afternoon expected.

The front will usher in much cooler air for Monday as highs will struggle to get back in the upper 60s. After a chilly start Tuesday, a big warm-up will take place during the middle of next week, with upper 80s possible by Friday. If you don’t like heat, soak in the next few days!

