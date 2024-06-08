Local

Sunny, mild Saturday; rain falls overnight

By WPXI.com News Staff and Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh skyline (WPXI) Late-day rain showers to end the week, occasional rain for the weekend (5/2/24)

By WPXI.com News Staff and Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need a light jacket early on Saturday morning as temperatures are in the 40s for some of us. The afternoon will be fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and a light westerly breeze. Temperatures will be right on par with average for this time of year.

An approaching cold front will keep us milder tonight, with showers moving in late. For most of us, rain won’t push in until closer to sunrise Sunday morning before pushing south of I-70 by mid-morning. Rainfall amounts will stay light, with a mainly dry afternoon expected.

The front will usher in much cooler air for Monday as highs will struggle to get back in the upper 60s. After a chilly start Tuesday, a big warm-up will take place during the middle of next week, with upper 80s possible by Friday. If you don’t like heat, soak in the next few days!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Wilkinsburg police investigating attempted child-luring
  • Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century
  • 18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Brunton Dairy Farm owners hope new barn will be built by end of the yer after devastating 2023 fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read