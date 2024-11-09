Sunny, mild Saturday; steady rain starts Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH — If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you’ll want to take advantage of Saturday’s weather. Plenty of sunshine is expected, along with seasonable temperatures. Morning sunshine will be replaced by mid to high-level clouds in the late afternoon, filtering out the sun some.

Clouds thicken tonight, and a few showers are possible west of Pittsburgh by daybreak. Steady rain will move in by late Sunday morning and last through much of the day, with upwards of an inch of rainfall expected. While it won’t be a total drought buster, it will certainly help!

Dry weather returns early next week, with temperatures not straying too far from average.

