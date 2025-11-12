Sunshine, comfortable temperatures for Thursday, Friday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return Thursday, with highs bouncing back into the low 50s.

Friday looks great too, with a few more clouds but less wind, so it will be a good day for leaf raking.

The weekend should start dry, but wet weather will move in through the day Saturday and continue off and on through early Sunday.

Right now, Saturday morning looks dry, but a few light showers could develop before noon, so have the rain gear with you if you head to the Pitt and Notre Dame game.

A steady rain and the threat of a thunderstorm develop later Saturday and continue through early Sunday before gradually ending.

Most of Sunday looks dry, but turning windy and colder with wind chills below freezing by midnight.

