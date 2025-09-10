Sunshine follows foggy start to Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Clear skies and light winds may allow some patchy fog to develop early Thursday, especially along area rivers.

Sunshine returns through the day with another quick jump in temperatures, eventually climbing near 80.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next several days, hovering in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

While the weather is great, we do need some rain. So far this month, our area is more than .50″ below normal and conditions in many locations are in or nearing drought status.

A weak system this weekend will bring more clouds from time to time and may bring a few showers to parts of the area. Rain chances are extremely low, though, so most areas will likely stay dry. Get the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group