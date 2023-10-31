‘Superhero’ window washers return to UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — It was quite a sight on Halloween — superheroes scaling the outside of UPMC Children’s Hospital — a real treat for the kids inside.

Children couldn’t believe their eyes as they looked out the window.

Captain America, Spiderman, Batman and Superman were making their way from the roof, repelling down the front of the building, cleaning windows along the way.

The four superheroes are actually employees with Allegheny Window Cleaning, who have been mixing work with pleasure for nine years now.

“Absolutely, absolutely we feel like superheroes, said Edward Hetrick, one of the employees. “It’s wonderful for kids. They come running to the windows and want to high-five us, thumbs up. The parents love it, the staff love it. It’s a great day.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group