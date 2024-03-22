Surveillance video shows truck plow through fence, hit deck in Baldwin Borough

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — A truck barreled off Churchview Avenue in Baldwin Borough on Thursday afternoon, taking out a fence and three parked cars, pushing one of them into the deck behind a home and then getting stuck underneath.

“I heard the bang and I ran out and made sure everybody was okay,” said Erica Hindman, who owns The Pizza Company right across the street.

Hindman saw everything unfold and called 911 as her business came to a temporary stop.

“We couldn’t deliver. We couldn’t have people come in. There was like four two trucks, a couple cop cars, an ambulance,” Hindman said.

Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 that one person left the scene in an ambulance.

According to Hindman, no one appeared to be hurt too badly.

The same can’t be said for the fence the truck barreled through. It will need replacing.

The deck where the truck became lodged had to be secured before tow operators could pull out the truck.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Rick Wilson, who is a volunteer firefighter at the fire station two doors down.

It’s unclear if the truck driver will face any charges.

Residents say Churchview Avenue is a busy road in the afternoon and can often be dangerous.

They’re thankful the outcome wasn’t worse.

“People fly up and down this street and nobody pays attention to the stop signs down here,” Hindman said.

“It’s pretty crazy. Normally there’s a lot of cars here and there could be people walking through the parking lot. Luckily nobody was here,” Wilson added.

The owners of the house say it’s used as an AirBnb rental and no one was home at the time of the crash.

