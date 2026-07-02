Survey: Pittsburgh is second-best sports city in the United States

PITTSBURGH — The people have spoken, and they consider Pittsburgh to be one of the best sports cities in America.

The Sports Business Journal, along with CivicScience conducted a Sports Consumer Insights survey to see what Americans really think about sports.

The survey, which was conducted from April 8 through May 26 as a way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, asked U.S.-based sports fans, aged 18 and older, a series of patriotic questions.

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