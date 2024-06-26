Sushi Atarashi to open new location as part of East End Meridian development

Local sushi chain Sushi Atarashi will open a new location as part of the Meridian development in the East End.

Operating out of a 2,995-square-foot space, Sushi Atarashi will serve “build your own” sushi rolls, poke bowls and bento boxes. The space also will be shared with a Wushiland Boba, a California-based Taiwanese tea chain that has a location on Carnegie Mellon University’s campus.

Sushi Atarashi technically operates four locations in Allegheny County. Two are currently open to the public, operating in Oakland, near UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Inside that hospital’s cafeteria is an additional location for hospital staff and patrons. A third public location is based in Robinson, although that location is temporarily closed for construction of a revolving sushi bar.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group