Sushi restaurant teases opening in Lawrence Hall

PITTSBURGH — A new sushi restaurant is preparing to take over space in Lawrence Hall, which recently marked its first year open on Butler Street.

Kazoku, which specializes in high-quality sushi, will open soon at Lawrence Hall, at 4609 Butler St. in Pittsburgh, according to recent social media posts. According to Lawrence Hall co-owner Brett Minarik, Kazoku is taking over the kitchen space that was previously occupied by Toma, which left the space last month.

The restaurant also has been added to the food hall’s online list of vendors.

