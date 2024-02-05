Suspect accused of randomly attacking man in downtown Pittsburgh appears in court

PITTSBURGH — Only Channel 11 was in the courtroom for the case against the suspect police say randomly attacked a 71-year-old man downtown last month.

As Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca questioned Daniel Valezquez on the way into his hearing, he told her, “We’ll let the courts decide, I have videos.”

>> Man, 71, randomly attacked in downtown Pittsburgh, police say

To that, the victim, David Maka responded, “What video? Of him punching me?”

The bruises on Maka’s face have faded since the last time we saw him, but his quest for justice is still strong.

“Everyone saw me the day after with the raccoon eyes, but I’m healing good, a little painful in the nose. But I’m doing fine,” Maka said.

>> DA Zappala responds after random downtown Pittsburgh attack, suspect’s release from jail

He was there for the preliminary hearing, two weeks after police say Valezquez randomly attacked Maka, beat him, and dragged him along a downtown sidewalk.

Valezquez has been out of jail on a non-monetary bond since.

The assistant district attorney on the case added a felony charge to the case after further reviewing Maka’s injuries. She also asked for Velazquez’s bond to be revoked, which the judge denied.

For the last two weeks, Maka has had one question: why him?

“Why me? I know all the people in the neighborhood and everything… Why would someone come punch me?” Maka said.

At this point, we don’t know about any video that prosecutors or police have in the case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group