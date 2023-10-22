Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen boy critically injured

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a man after a teenager was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Butler Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dutchtown Road and Sugar Creek Drive last Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was riding an electric bicycle when he was hit by a car.

>>> Teen boy ‘critically injured’ after hit-and-run in Butler Township; police searching for suspect

Butler Township police announced charges for the suspect, Joshua Rivera, 38, the following day.

On Sunday morning, police gave an update that Rivera had been arrested overnight.

Riveria is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by a motor vehicle.

He is now in the Butler County Prison.

