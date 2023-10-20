Local

Teen boy ‘critically injured’ after hit-and-run in Butler Township; police searching for suspect

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Joshua Rivera

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash while riding an electric bicycle in Butler Township on Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to Dutchtown Road and Sugar Creek Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect, Joshua Rivera, 38, left the scene.

The boy was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for his injuries.

Riveria is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on Riveria’s whereabouts is asked to call Butler Township police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Senators calling for action on Social Security overpayments tied to COVID-19 stimulus checks
  • Officer nearly hit by car after police chase in Duquesne; suspect in custody
  • $3 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Butler County
  • VIDEO: New video shows man being brutally attacked during concert at Star Lake
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read