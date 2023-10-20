Teen boy ‘critically injured’ after hit-and-run in Butler Township; police searching for suspect

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash while riding an electric bicycle in Butler Township on Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to Dutchtown Road and Sugar Creek Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect, Joshua Rivera, 38, left the scene.

The boy was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for his injuries.

Riveria is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on Riveria’s whereabouts is asked to call Butler Township police.

