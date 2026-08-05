Pitcairn man pleads guilty after police say he tried to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex

A Pitcairn man pleaded guilty to charges filed against him after police said he tried to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex.

According to court documents, Lane Alan Simpson, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a count of attempted rape of a child and a count of attempting to perform or engage in a sex act with a minor.

The deal was negotiated on Tuesday. Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2.

The second of the two attempted rape of a child charges filed against him was dropped, along with a charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arrested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office in July 2025.

Authorities say Simpson was communicating with an agent who was posing as the girl’s mother. Police said he agreed to pay for sex and arrived at the meetup spot with cash, condoms and candy, where he was taken into custody.

Simpson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail. His bail was revoked in January.

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