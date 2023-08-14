Suspect in North Shore bank robbery arrested

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested after a bank on Pittsburgh’s North Shore was robbed last Tuesday.

According to Pittsburgh police, Dwayne Russell Harvey, 55, was arrested Monday for the robbery at Citizens Bank on Isabella Street.

Harvey was also wanted in connection to a robbery at Huntington Bank in North Versailles on July 28.

He is charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

