Suspect shot in South Side Slopes officer-involved shooting reached for firearms, county police say

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County police have released more information about the circumstances that led up to an officer-involved shooting in the South Side Slopes early Wednesday morning.

Austyn Cousins, 26, died in the shooting.

Pittsburgh police originally responded to the 1900 block of Huron Street for a ShotSpotter notification.

Once they arrived, officers encountered Cousins near his vehicle, Allegheny County police said.

Cousins initially complied with officers and told them there were firearms in the trunk, which was open at the time of the encounter.

Police said Cousins abruptly moved towards the trunk of his vehicle moments later. An officer reportedly yelled for Cousins to step away.

Cousins allegedly reached into the trunk of his vehicle, prompting the officer to fire his gun. Cousins was shot multiple times.

When police searched Cousins’ residence and vehicle, they found a total of 13 firearms and several bullet holes in his home.

The status of the officer who was involved in the shooting will be determined by Pittsburgh police.

After the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office to determine if the use of force was justified.

