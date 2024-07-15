Suspected gunman bought ammunition shortly before shooting, was member of local gun range

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Federal investigators have been in and out of the home where Thomas Crooks lived since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday. It is now a separate crime scene from the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

Now, the FBI says it has conducted over 100 interviews with law enforcement, rally goers and witnesses. Investigators have analyzed about 70% of Crooks’s cell phone, and they say a clear motive for the assassination attempt on Trump is still not clear.

We do know that Crooks purchased ammunition shortly before he allegedly began shooting at the former President. The feds say the parents of Crooks are cooperating and reveal it did not appear that Crooks had any friends or political leanings. Public records show Crooks was a registered Republican.

We also know that Crooks was a member of the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club for roughly a year. An attorney for the Sportsmen’s Club tells Channel 11:

“Mr. Crooks was a member of Clairton Sportsmen’s Club. Beyond that, the Club is unable to make any additional commentary in relation to this matter in light of pending law enforcement investigations. Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred on Saturday. The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President,” said Robert S. Bootay, III, Esquire.

The Clairton Sportsmen’s Club has several rifle ranges including one that’s 187 yards. That’s an even longer shot than the one Crooks allegedly had on the former President.

We’re also hearing from the neighbors of Crooks’s sister. They tell Channel 11 they had seen Crooks at least once at the complex in Bethel Park and just yesterday his sister left carrying a large backpack and has not returned. They say they do want to know if the feds have searched the apartment to make sure there’s no danger to anyone.

