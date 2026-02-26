Suspects in Clairton armed robbery identified, arrest warrants issued

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The three suspects in an armed robbery in Clairton have been identified, and police are now moving to have them arrested.

According to the Clairton Police Department, a woman in her 60s was robbed of her belongings at gunpoint in the 600 block of Third Street early Saturday.

The department shared video and photos of the people they believe are responsible in hopes that the public could identify them.

On Wednesday, the department announced and thanked community members for their help, saying the suspects were identified through witness statements, surveillance video, inter-agency cooperation and other information.

Clairton police, Allegheny County SWAT and the Elizabeth Township K-9 unit executed a search warrant at a home connected to the suspects, the department said.

The suspects are still at large, but warrants have been issued for their arrest, the department said, adding, “We are strongly encouraging them to turn themselves in immediately.”

Anyone who knows where the suspects are located is asked to contact Clairton police by calling 412-233-6213 or 911. You can also email hoffman@cityofclairton.com or wolfe@cityofclairton.com.

