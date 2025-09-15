‘Suspicious activity’ in Cranberry Township puts Seneca Valley schools on secure status

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All schools within the Seneca Valley schools are on secure status on Monday after police notified the district of “suspicious activity involving an individual” in Cranberry Township.

The district said in a message on its website that there is no direct or immediate threat to the schools, but they were placed in secure status out of an abundance of caution.

Secure status means that outdoor activities, such as recess, will be held indoors and public access to the buildings will be limited.

The district added that there will be an increased police presence in and around the school, as well as in parts of the township.

The letter ended with: “We will share any updates if this situation or our building status changes. Thank you for your support and understanding as we work together to provide a safe and supportive environment in our schools.”

Cranberry Township police say the person was seen near Haine School, “raising concern among staff and passing motorists.” Investigators are asking for help identifying the person in the photos below.

Person seen near Haine School

Anyone with information should contact investigators by calling 724-776-5180 or emailing tips@cranberrytownship.org

