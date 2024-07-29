Westmoreland County man accused of abusing dog so badly it could not walk

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A South Huntingdon Township man is accused of abusing a dog so badly it couldn’t walk.

The dog’s owner called state police to report her 10-year-old dog, Snickers, had been severely injured as a result of abuse, according to the Westmoreland County DA’s office.

When troopers arrived, they found Snickers lying on a cushion. The owner told police her dog’s health had been failing since Zachary Hixson, 30, moved into the home.

Hickson allegedly punched the dog in the head, choked it, shook it, beat it with a water jug, held a lit cigarette to the dog’s eye and even held it by its tail and then dropped it.

A release from the DA says troopers watched the abuse in videos on Hixson’s cell phone.

He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect.

The DA’s office said Hickson was allegedly combative while in custody and spit toward troopers.

He was arraigned and is in jail on $50,000 bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group