Thomas Crooks used aliases to buy 25 firearms, chemicals for explosives online

PITTSBURGH — We’re continuing to learn new, chilling details about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler two weeks ago.

The FBI briefed the media Monday morning, revealing new facts they’ve uncovered and hoping to set the record straight about what they are calling false information that’s been circulating nationwide.

The FBI says Thomas Crooks was highly intelligent and hid his planning extremely well. Federal investigators say starting in the spring of 2023, Crooks used an alias to buy 25 different firearms online. During the first half of this year, the FBI says Crooks made six internet purchases of chemicals used to create explosive devices. Those were also purchased using aliases.

In the bedroom of his family’s Bethel Park home, law enforcement says Cooks was building an explosive device, but it was not functional. Two IEDs found in the vehicle of Thomas Crooks were functional, but investigators say it’s not clear how much damage they could have done.

“These devices consist of ammunition boxes filled with explosive material, with wires, receivers and ignition devices connected to them,” Special Agent in Charge, Kevin Rojek with the Pittsburgh FBI Field Office told reporters.

Despite purchasing a ladder at a local hardware store the morning of the attempted assassination, Special Agent in Charge, Kevin Rojek says Thomas Crooks did not bring that ladder with him to the Butler Farm Show.

“We believe the subject accessed the roof by scaling some HVAC equipment along with a pipe located outside of the business,” Special Agent in Charge, Kevin Rojek added.

Within four days of former President Donald Trump announcing his rally in Butler, Thomas Crooks registered to attend and went to the area to do what the FBI says was surveillance, including the rooftop he would use.

On July 13, the day of the shooting, the FBI says Crooks bought 50 rounds of ammunition and headed to Butler around 11 a.m. Investigators say he spent about an hour in the area before returning home. Then at 1:30 p.m., the FBI says Crooks got his rifle and told his parents he was going to the shooting range. Instead, he headed to the rally site.

The FBI added that the backpack and bicycle some have reported as belonging to Crooks were not his. In fact, federal investigators say they’ve interviewed the people to whom those items belong.

Despite being reported as a suspicious person around 5 p.m. the day of the shooting and being seen with a range finder, searching news websites at 5:30 p.m., Crooks was able to get in position on the roof of that nearby building with a rifle and fire eight shots.

We’re also learning that former President Trump has agreed to sit down and do a victim interview with the FBI. He also announced he will return to Butler with a “big and beautiful rally.”

The time and location for that event have not yet been set.

