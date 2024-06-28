Local

SWAT, police respond to scene in Penn Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — SWAT and police units were at a scene in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County 911 said crews are in the 1100 block of Frankstown Avenue.

Our crew at the scene saw SWAT trucks, as well as Allegheny County police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.

Our crew also saw someone being brought out of an apartment, which a drone went inside of.

At this time, the scene has been cleared. There’s no word on what type of incident units responded to.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest.

