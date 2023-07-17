SWAT situation underway in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police and SWAT units are on the scene of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, officers were called to the 10 block of Amanda Street at 2:03 p.m.

Channel 11 learned that a man inside the house is wanted on multiple warrants.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group