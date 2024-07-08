Sweetwater Center for the Arts’ lastest exhibit features local tattoo artists

Sweetwater Center for the Arts will celebrate its latest exhibition, “Skin Deep: A Tattoo Works Exhibition,” with an opening reception.

The exhibit opens Friday, July 12, in the gallery at 200 Broad Street, Sewickley, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

Two Pittsburgh tattoo artists, Eric Galluzzo-Torres and Abby Rose, will offer on-site complimentary tattoos from their selected pre-drawn flash during the opening reception, courtesy of Sweetwater. This is on a first-come, first-served basis for reception guests.

The exhibition, which runs from July 12 through September 6, features flash designs, drawings, paintings and other artwork of eight area artists in a broad range of styles. In addition to Eric and Abby, featured artists include Mark Albert Barbera, Hillary Evans, Marisa Rae Matthews, Corey Lim, Ashley Karpa and Jessi Cramer.

