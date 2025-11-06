Swissvale Borough employee off the job after video showing him using racial slur spreads online

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A Swissvale Borough employee is no longer with the borough after a video surfaced showing him using a racial slur toward a delivery driver Wednesday morning.

Ross King Jr. told Channel 11 the confrontation happened Wednesday morning when the former worker approached his box truck.

“As we are arguing, he gets in his car and moves his car and parks it in front of the truck,” King said.

King said he was waiting for USPS to open so he could make a delivery around 5 Wednesday morning.

He added the former borough worker told him to move his truck, and after a few minutes of back and forth, he started recording because he feared for his safety.

“He’s making these comments, ‘I live on a golf course, you’re from the hood,’ and I’m just like, dude, you don’t even know who I am”, King said.

The video quickly spread online, drawing hundreds of shares and catching the attention of State Representative Abigail Salisbury, who called for the worker’s termination on social media.

At Wednesday’s public meeting, Swissvale Borough council members called the worker’s behavior “appalling” and “embarrassing.”

“No one, and if anyone in the borough or any employee in this borough feels that was appropriate behavior, take a walk, because you will not be welcomed here,” one council member said.

During public comment, one resident suggested employees go through training and other council members audibly agreed.

King said he wishes the worker handled the situation differently.

“There was no reason for me to get out of that truck because, like I said, before I started recording, who knows, he could’ve had a gun, he could’ve had a knife, and it could’ve ended up bad,” King said.

Council members told Channel 11 they took immediate action after seeing the video circulate online.

