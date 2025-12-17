Swissvale neighbors frustrated as truck problems prevent recycling pick-up

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Neighbors in Swissvale tell Channel 11 they are frustrated, their recycling hasn’t been picked up in weeks.

“They’re not Christmas presents,” Adam Brake said, referring to the pile of cardboard boxes on his porch and sidewalk.

He’s lived on South Braddock Avenue for about 10 years.

“The people in the neighborhood are very upset,” he said. “It’s very frustrating. You can see I have decorations up. I put a lot of time and money into doing something for my house.”

His recycling used to get picked up every Tuesday, but it’s been four weeks.

“I have trash flowing off my house.”

We did reach out to the borough. So far, we’ve not heard back, but the borough did post about the situation on Facebook, claiming they are still awaiting repairs on three of four trucks.

The post went on to say they are borrowing a truck and will start collecting again on Thursday. Right now, there is no truck lined up for next week.

While this has been going on, garbage has been getting collected. We asked Adam why he couldn’t just leave the recycling for garbage collection.

“I set it out last week. They didn’t pick it up. I even had a note that said ‘please take it’ and it was just left there.”

Adam hopes to see more money invested in trucks.

