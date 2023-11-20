System bringing rain, freezing rain & strong wind gusts will impact holiday travel

PITTSBURGH — Holiday travel plans may be impacted this week, whether traveling by car or plane.

Clouds increase on Monday, but it will be quiet. High temperatures will push into the upper 40s.

Winds pick up late Monday night ahead of the next system. The winds will really be strong Tuesday, with gusts of 35-40 mph in much of the area and 50 mph in the mountains.

It will be a rainy day on Tuesday, leading to ponding and hydroplaning on area roads. Local and regional travel will be slow. The rain will start as freezing rain in the mountains, leading to some slip and slide on untreated surfaces.

Showers linger early Wednesday, and there’ll be a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will slowly fall from the mid-40s to near 40 degrees in the afternoon. This system will clear in time for Thanksgiving Day.

Make sure to check in on the forecast ahead of Thanksgiving Day for the very latest timing on rain, winds, and travel impacts on Channel 11 News.

