T-Mobile customers report issues with service after strong storms in Pittsburgh area

T-Mobile customers have reported issues with their cell phone and internet service after severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh region.

People in several counties, including Allegheny, Beaver and Westmoreland, posted on social media reporting issues with their T-Mobile service.

Downdetector.com shows hundreds of people reported problems starting after the storms rolled through Wednesday evening.

Channel 11 reached out to T-Mobile to ask about the reported issues:

“We have some impact in the area and our network engineering crews are on the ground starting early this morning doing reconnaissance missions and deploying additional portable generators where needed to help restore service that is affected by commercial power outages. We have overlapping coverage in the area, back-up power sources already installed at key network sites and redundant backhaul routes for cell sites and core network to help maintain coverage."

A spokesperson also added that they have SatCOLTS -- large trucks that operate as rolling cell towers -- ready to quickly deploy to help support communities and first responders.

T-Mobile said it’s working with PEMA, Allegheny County Emergency Operations Center, the City of Pittsburgh and power companies including Duquesne Light to address priority restoration needs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group