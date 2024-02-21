T-Pain bringing Mansion in Wiscansin Party tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter and producer who popularized the use of Auto-Tune is coming to Pittsburgh.
Stage AE announced T-Pain is bringing his Mansion in Wiscansin Party tour to the venue on June 12. Along with him on the tour are LaRussell, NandoSTL and Young Ca$h.
Tickets go on sale Friday. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday with code DREAMING.
