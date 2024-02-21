Local

T-Pain bringing Mansion in Wiscansin Party tour to Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

T-Pain T-Pain performs during halftime of an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

PITTSBURGH — A GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter and producer who popularized the use of Auto-Tune is coming to Pittsburgh.

Stage AE announced T-Pain is bringing his Mansion in Wiscansin Party tour to the venue on June 12. Along with him on the tour are LaRussell, NandoSTL and Young Ca$h.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday with code DREAMING.

