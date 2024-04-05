Local

‘T’ rail system to partially close after Pittsburgh Pirates home opener

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Light Rail

PITTSBURGH — The “T” rail system will be partially closed after the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener Friday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the downtown subway will be closed between Steel Plaza and Gateway either one hour after the game or 10 p.m., whichever comes later.

A free shuttle will run from Gateway to Penn Station.

The closure will begin after the game and will last until state of service on May 31, PRT said.

>> Pittsburgh Regional Transit investing over $150M in multi-year light-rail rehabilitation project

Those looking to attend the home opener can take the T to the North Side station, which is around a block away from PNC Park.

The Pirates take on the Baltimore Orioles at 4:12 p.m.

