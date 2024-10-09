Local

Tanger Outlets in Washington hosting supply drive for Hurricane Helene relief

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

AP Pictures of the Week Photo Gallery Debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Lake Lure, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Tanger Outlets in Washington is hosting a supply drive for Hurricane Helene relief.

The drive runs through Oct. 13.

Critical items needed include personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies. Clothes will not be accepted.

Two Men and A Truck will donate a truck to pack the supplies, which will be taken to Brother’s Brother Foundation and then sent to the communities with the greatest need.

Items can be dropped off at the management office, near Old Navy and the food court, at any time.

