Tanger Outlets in Washington hosting supply drive for Hurricane Helene relief

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Tanger Outlets in Washington is hosting a supply drive for Hurricane Helene relief.

The drive runs through Oct. 13.

Critical items needed include personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies. Clothes will not be accepted.

Two Men and A Truck will donate a truck to pack the supplies, which will be taken to Brother’s Brother Foundation and then sent to the communities with the greatest need.

Items can be dropped off at the management office, near Old Navy and the food court, at any time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group