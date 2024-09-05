Task force investigating assassination attempt on Trump requesting documents from local officials

BUTLER, Pa. — The task force on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is requesting more information and documents from local police.

It’s asking local officers to sit for transcribed interviews by the end of September.

One week after members of Congress toured the Butler Farm Show grounds, the 13-member bi-partisan task force is requesting a trove of information from local law enforcement.

The task force sent five letters Tuesday, requesting transcribed interviews and all documents and communications related to the assassination attempt. This includes planning and post-event actions from the July 13 shooting.

“The burning question is always going to be with me. There was knowledge of a suspicious person ahead of time on that roof, the key was to get the former President of the United States off the podium,” said Rep. Mike Kelly.

The letters were sent to Butler Township Police, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Butler County’s Emergency Services Unit, Beaver County’s Emergency Services Unit and a joint letter to the Butler County Office of the Coroner and Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The task force is requesting the full coroner’s report, autopsy report and toxicology report for gunman Thomas Crooks.

The letters thanked local police for their cooperation so far and asked every agency to comply with this new request by Sept. 30.

Task force leaders have previously said they can subpoena this information if an agency is not forthcoming.

