Taylor Allderdice senior trying to get student representation on PPS Board

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — A high school senior is trying to get student representation on the Pittsburgh Public School Board.

Pavel Marin, a senior at Taylor Allderdice, wants students to have a voice as the district debates some big moves.

Channel 11 spoke with Marin, who says it’s crucial to make this change before next school year.

“Students are the biggest customers of the district,” he said. “So they really do deserve, more than ever, deserve this spot at the table.”

Pavel said the idea will be brought up at the next board meeting.

