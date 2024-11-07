Teachers reportedly injured while breaking up fight at Brashear High School, sources say

PITTSBURGH — Two teachers were reportedly injured while trying to break up a fight at Brashear High School Thursday.

Police responded to the school after 12 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a teacher was stabbed, but Pittsburgh Public Schools said it was reported that two staff members were cut by rings on a student’s hand as they were breaking up an altercation.

One student has been detained, sources say.

