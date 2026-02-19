Team Canada head coach not ruling out Sidney Crosby for Olympics tournament

MILAN — Team Canada Head Coach Jon Cooper gave an update on Sidney Crosby after he sustained a lower-body injury during their Olympic quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

Cooper said that he’s not ruling out Crosby for the tournament, and is not yet willing to give a definitive answer on his status.

“We got the best of the best looking at him…We’re taking this day by day, and we’re not going to put anybody in harm’s way. But if he can play, he’s definitely going to. We’ll know more again in 24 hours," Cooper said.

Crosby, team captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins, did not participate in Team Canada’s optional skate Thursday morning in Milan.

He took three hard hits early in the second period. He was favoring his right leg on the ice after being sandwiched against the boards and two Czechia players. He was then seen doubled over on the bench soon after the third hit, then went limping down into the locker room, still favoring his right leg.

At the start of the third period, analysts announced Crosby wouldn’t return due to a lower-body injury.

Canada went on to defeat Czechia 4-3 in overtime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

