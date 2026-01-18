Team USA athletes visit Pittsburgh area ahead of Winter Olympics, Paralympics

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Team USA athletes made a stop in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday, ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Reigning four-time figure skating champion Ilia Malinin and three-time gold medalist Paralympic sled hockey forward Declan Farmer visited Dick’s House of Sport in Ross Township.

They met with fans and even showed off their skills at the facility’s ice skating rink.

Channel 11 sat down with the players, who say now is the time to prepare and rest before heading to the games.

“I’m gonna train my hardest these next few weeks leading up to there, and I just want to give it my best,” Malinin said.

“Now that we have our group, it’s just about preparing to be the best team we can be when we go over there,” Farmer said.

You can watch the Winter Olympics on Channel 11 beginning Feb. 6.

