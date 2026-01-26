Tech leaders react to Skild AI’s $1.4 billion fundraising round

PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based tech startup Skild AI’s recently announced $1.4 billion Series C has Pittsburgh’s tech sector abuzz for what’s next.

Skild raised nearly $1.4 billion, valuing the company at $14 billion. The company is developing what it calls a “brain” for robots, AI software that can be deployed on most pre-existing robotic devices. The Series C was led by Japanese financial titan SoftBank Group with participants including Nvidia’s venture capital arm NVentures and Jeff Bezos, through Bezos Expeditions.

“The Skild announcement is really turning into another layer on what’s seeming to be a very tall celebratory cake for Pittsburgh, and these types of valuations are starting to make waves outside of our local conversations and really put Pittsburgh on the map,” Sean Luther, executive director of startup-focused economic development nonprofit InnovatePGH, said. “I think what’s interesting about Skild is that being at the intersection of both the hardware and the ‘brainware’ section of robotics is a really strong indication that the bets that were placed in our university development around robotics as far as 30 years ago are starting to translate into broader economic opportunity.”

