Tech school expanding beyond Downtown Pittsburgh, hoping to draw in more students

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A tech school is expanding beyond Downtown Pittsburgh, hoping to draw in more students.

The new Per Scholas satellite campus in Glassport is the non-profit’s second location in the Pittsburgh area. The school is tuition-free.

“In the post-COVID world, we need to figure out a way to provide an education to as many people as possible,” said Sen. Nick Pisciottano.

Per Scholas said it has that answer, teaching students in this classroom about AI and IT support.

“We know that so many folks in the Mon Valley choose career over college, and this is a really cool entry into a budding and growing career sector,” said Gene Walker of Per Scholas Pittsburgh.

South Allegheny School District says this can be a game-changer for their students, and for parents looking for a better-paying career.

“60% of Glassport is Section 8 housing. We want people to take advantage of this,” said South Allegheny School District Superintendent David McDonald.

To boost Glassport and beyond.

“There are a lot of good people that we want to invest in,” said McDonald.

