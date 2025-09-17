Technical issues disrupt Pittsburgh Regional Transit customer service phone lines

PITTSBURGH — Officials with Pittsburgh Regional Transit are reporting disruptions to their customer service phone lines.

Riders trying to call a customer service representative may not be able to connect directly because of ongoing technical issues, PRT officials say.

PRT’s Agency Innovation Services team is working to fix the problem. In the meantime, riders who call will be asked to give their phone number to receive a call back from customer service.

Here’s what officials say riders should do if they need help right away:

Complete the contact form at www.rideprt.org/customerservice

Use the live chat feature on the PRT website www.rideprt.org

On Twitter @pghtransitcare

Visiting the PRT Downtown Service Center located at 623 Smithfield Street

Customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Representatives are also available through live chat a half-hour earlier on weekdays and at the same time on weekends.

“We apologize for the disruption and appreciate riders’ patience while the issue is resolved,” officials say.

