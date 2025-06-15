Tee times set for final round of U.S. Open in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Tee times for the final round of the U.S. Open have been set.

The schedule released by the USGA is as follows:

7:52 a.m. - Cam David, Australia +19

8:03 a.m. - Matthieu Pavon, France +16 and Jordan Smith, England +15

8:14 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Japan +14 and Harris English, Sea Island, GA +15

8:25 a.m. - Ryan McCormick, Middletown, NJ +13 and Taylor Pendrith, Canada +12

8:36 a.m. - Johnny Keefer, San Antonio, TX +12 and Michael Kim, Dallas, TX +12

8:47 a.m. - James Nicholas, Scarsdale, NY +12 and Brian Harman, Sea Island, GA

8:58 a.m. - Phillip Barbaree, Jr., Shreveport, LA +12 and Im Sungjae, Republic of Korea +11

9:14 a.m. - Niklas Norgaard, Denmark + 11 and Denny McCarthy, Jupiter, FL +10

9:25 a.m. - Daniel Berger, Jupiter, FL +10 and Tony Finau, Lehi, UT +10

9:36 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland +10 and Andrew Novak, St. Simons Island, GA +10

9:47 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Vincennes, IN +9 and Mackenzi Hughes, Canada +9

9:58 a.m. - Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands +9 and Matt Fitzpatrick, England +9

10:09 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, La Canada, CA +8 and Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark +8

10:20 a.m. - Ryan Fox, New Zealand +8 and Corey Conners, Canada +8

10:36 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Houston, TX +8 and Laurie Carter, England +8

10:47 a.m. - John Rahm, Spain, +7 and Tom Kim, Republic of Korea +7

10:58 a.m. - Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, NV +7 and Xander Schauffele, San Diego, CA +7

11:09 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea, +6 and Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela +6

11:20 a.m. - Aaron Rai, England +6 and Trevor Cone, Concord, NC +6

11:31 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Dallas, TX +6 and J.T. Poston, Hickory, NC +6

11:42 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, FL +5 and Thomas Detry, Belgium +5

11:58 a.m. - Jason Day, Australia +5 and Chris Kirk, Watkinsville, GA +5

12:09 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, VT +5 and Sam Stevens, Wichita, KS +5

12:20 p.m. - Matt Wallace, England +5 and Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, NC +5

12:31 p.m. - Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC +4 and Victor Perez, France +4

12:42 p.m. - Russell Henley, Columbus, GA +4 and Emiliano Grillo, Argentina +4

12:53 p.m. - Max Greyserman, Short Hills, NJ +4 and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa +4

1:04 p.m. - Nick Taylor, Canada +4 and Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, TX +4

1:20 p.m. - Chris Gotterup, Little Silver, NJ +4 and Marc Leishman, Australia +4

1:31 - Cameron Young, Palm Beach Gardens, FL +3 and Robert MacIntyre, Scotland +3

1:42 p.m. - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark +2 and Thriston Lawrence, South Africa +1

1:53 p.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, England +1 and Carlos Ortiz, Mexico E

2:04 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Norway -1 and J.J. Spaun, Los Angeles, CA -3

2:15 p.m. - Adam Scott, Australia -3 and Sam Burns, Shreveport, LA -4

