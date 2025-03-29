Teen accused of robbing, attacking pizza delivery driver; police looking for more suspects

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is behind bars and police are looking for two more people after a Pittsburgh pizza delivery driver was pistol-whipped and robbed.

Nae’pear Clark, 16, is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $18,000 bond.

Two nights ago, police say Clark ordered food from Genoa Pizza to be delivered to Wymore Street in Sheraden..

When the driver got there, police say two people with masks on ran up to his car from behind, forced him to get on his knees, and put a gun to the back of his head.

One of the men searched the driver’s car, while Clark went through the driver’s phone and hit him over the head with his gun, court documents said.

When the driver went back to the pizza shop, his coworkers made him go to a hospital to get checked out.

Detectives tracked down the number that made the order to Wymore, then got a search warrant for a home on the street.

When police went through the house, they found the victim’s driver’s license and credit cards, Genoa Pizza boxes, a gun and bullets.

Police interviewed Clark’s brother, who then, according to investigators, told officers his brother was the one who robbed and assaulted the delivery driver.

They were familiar with Clark’s brother, and another close friend, who officers say were previously connected to the robbery of a different pizza delivery driver.

When detectives questioned Clark, officers say he admitted to it all — including pointing the gun at the driver, and pushing him onto the ground, then pistol-whipping him in the back of the head.

Police say they are looking for two more people who they believe are underage, who were using the victim’s cell phone to send money to themselves.

