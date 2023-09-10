Teen arrested after making threats, flashing weapon at high school football game in Indiana

INDIANA, Pa. — A teenager was arrested at a high school football game in Indiana County after police say he made threats and displayed a weapon.

Multiple students told school officials they saw a person outside of the football stadium at Indiana School District with a knife and what appeared to be a gun at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

School officials contacted police and gates to the stadium were secured.

Police said the suspect ran away when they arrived and they had to search several nearby backyards and bushes nearby before they found the 17-year-old boy and arrested him.

The boy dropped a backpack that contained two knives and a stun gun, investigators say.

The teen is facing terroristic threats, possessing a weapon on school property, prohibited offensive weapons, possession of an election incapacitation device, trespass and disorderly conduct.

Police gave credit to the students at the game for staying calm and reporting the situation.

