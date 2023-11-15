Police investigating early morning homicide in Munhall

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Munhall.

Channel 11 has learned that the victim is a man in his early 30s.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is live at the scene with the latest on this developing story -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

RIGHT NOW: A homicide investigation is underway on East 9th Avenue in Munhall. County detectives arrived in the last half hour, and police are focusing their investigation on the second floor of this apartment building. I’ll have a live report at 5:30am on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Pd0TEaFs5W — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) November 15, 2023

First responders were called to the 500 block of E. Ninth Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Investigators are focusing on the second floor of an apartment building, where the shooting took place.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group