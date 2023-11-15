Local

Police investigating early morning homicide in Munhall

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Homicide First responders were called to the 500 block of E. Ninth Avenue in Munhall just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Munhall.

Channel 11 has learned that the victim is a man in his early 30s.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is live at the scene with the latest on this developing story

First responders were called to the 500 block of E. Ninth Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Investigators are focusing on the second floor of an apartment building, where the shooting took place.

