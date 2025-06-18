Teen boy hit by car while crossing street in McKeesport hospitalized in critical condition

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A teen boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the pedestrian crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Lysle Boulevard and Coursin Street.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene.

Preliminary information from the police investigation so far shows the boy attempted to cross Lysle Boulevard in front of a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus when a vehicle in the left lane hit him.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

