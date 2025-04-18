Teen boy injured in dirt bike crash in Washington County dies in hospital

PITTSBURGH — A teen boy injured in a dirt bike crash in Washington County has died.

Jonathan Gillespie, 15, was hit by an SUV while riding a dirt bike at the intersection of West Chestnut and Washington Streets Monday evening.

The driver of the SUV gave him CPR until he was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Friday afternoon, Gillespie’s family said he had been taken off life support.

Gillespie was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Since the incident, his friends have asked other dirt bike riders to protect themselves.

“Please wear a helmet, please wear a helmet, it’s not worth it. You got people that love you, you got a family at home, you have no idea the people this is going to impact,” said Ty Sutton, Gillespie’s friend.

