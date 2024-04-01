Teen boy shot, killed in Wilkinsburg on Easter was caught in crossfire, witness says

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A teenage boy who was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg on Easter Sunday was caught in the crossfire, a witness tells Channel 11.

The witness says two groups of women were fighting with each other, and someone started firing on Hill Avenue.

