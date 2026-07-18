Teen charged in shooting that injured woman inside New Castle apartment

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A teen is facing charges for a New Castle shooting that seriously injured a woman earlier in the week.

The shooting took place at Oak Leaf Gardens, outside of 1103 Pin Oak Drive, on Wednesday night. A woman inside the apartment was shot. The New Castle Police Department says her injury is serious, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Since then, investigators have identified a suspect in the shooting, Aveair Harrison, 17.

The New Castle Police Department has charged Aveair with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a minor, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

A warrant is out for Aveair’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling 724-656-9300 or making a tip online.

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