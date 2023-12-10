Teen continues tradition of holding annual toy drive in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Volunteers rallied in the rain to help collect gifts for kids to have a happy holiday in Washington County thanks to an event set up by a teen.

Organizers set up tents outside of the Krispy Kreme in Washington.

Colby Jeffrey, a teen, has been organizing the drive for Toys for Tots since he was in kindergarten.

“Some kids can’t have toys on Christmas, and I didn’t think that was right, said Jefferson. “My dad had a box truck at the time, and I asked if we could fill the box truck up with toys to donate for Toys for Tots, and my parents were all on board.”

Jeffrey says he collected about 800 gifts within the first few hours of Sunday’s drive.

His goal is to collect about 2,000 total.

